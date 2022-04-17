Sports

IPL 2022: Decoding Bhuvneshwar Kumar's numbers against Punjab Kings

Written by Karina Michwal Apr 17, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the highest wicket taker for SRH vs PBKS (Image Credit: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Punjab Kings in match number 28 of the Indian Premier League 2022 season on Sunday. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the star to watch out for in this contest. He was a little expensive in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Nevertheless, he has a brilliant record against the Kings. Here, we decode the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

SRH are high on confidence after recording three consecutive victories.

PBKS, too are back to winning ways after a 12 run victory against Mumbai Indians.

The two teams would want to secure a win as the tournament is nearing the mid-season phase.

Bhuvneshwar is the highest wicket-taker for SRH against PBKS.

Hence, a lot will rely on his shoulders to thwart PBKS' plans.

Record A look at his record vs PBKS

Bhuvneshwar has picked 23 wickets in 16 matches against PBKS. He has an impressive economy of 7.10 while contesting the Kings. The tally also includes a five-wicket haul (5/19). Also, he enjoys a bowling average of 18.43. Notably, Bhuvneshwar has fifth-most wickets against PBKS in IPL. Overall, he has bagged 147 wickets in 137 games with an economy of 7.33.

Record Bhuvneshwar vs PBKS batters in IPL

Bhuvneshwar has come across as one of the most reliable players for SRH in crunch situations. As per Cricketpedia, he has dismissed PBKS batter Shikhar Dhawan once in nine games, while conceding 41 runs off 42 balls. Bhuvneshwar has also dismissed PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal once in eight meetings while conceding 31 runs off 29 balls.

Numbers IPL 2022: A look at his performance so far

Bhuvneshwar has picked five wickets in as many games in IPL 2022. He has an economy of 8.20 in the edition. He was economical in the first two games against RR and LSG. However, he remained expensive in the next three games. His figures read as 1/37 vs KKR, 2/37 vs GT, 1/36 vs CSK, 0/25 vs LSG, and 1/29 vs RR.

Do you know? Bhuvneshwar eyes the 150-wicket mark in the IPL

Bhuvneshwar is just three short of completing 150 wickets in the IPL. He is the joint-seventh-highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich league. Notably, KKR's Sunil Narine (147), RR's R Ashwin (146) are the other players who can reach this milestone this season.