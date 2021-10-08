Decoding KL Rahul's amazing IPL numbers since 2018

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 02:56 pm

KL Rahul has enjoyed himself in the IPL since 2018

Punjab Kings may have bowed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, however, the major plus for them was the batting of KL Rahul. The PBKS skipper has been IPL's best batter since the 2018 season. In IPL 2021 as well, Rahul became the first player to surpass 600 runs. We decode Rahul's IPL numbers since 2018.

Rahul IPL 2021

How did Rahul perform in the IPL 2021 season?

Rahul is the top run-scorer in the IPL 2021 season, managing 626 runs from 13 matches at an average of 62.60. He slammed six half-centuries with the best score of 98*. Rahul enjoyed a strike rate of 138.80. Notably, he holds the record for the most sixes hit this season (30). He also managed to hit the fourth-highest number of fours (48).

Rahul

Rahul's performance in the IPL since 2018

In IPL 2018, Rahul smashed 659 runs from 14 matches at 54.91. He slammed six fifties with the best score of 95*. In IPL 2019, he followed it up with 593 runs at 53.90. He smashed one ton and six half-centuries. In IPL 2020, Rahul won the prestigious Orange Cap, mustering 670 runs (14 games) at 55.83. He hit one century and five fifties.

IPL

Rahul's overall IPL numbers and performance at PBKS

In 94 IPL matches, Rahul has racked up 3,273 runs. He has two centuries and 27 half-centuries with the best score of 132*. His average of 47.43 is the best in IPL. Rahul, who joined PBKS in 2018, is already the highest run-scorer for the franchise. He has 2,548 runs at 56.62 for PBKS. He has smashed two centuries and 23 fifties for PBKS.

Information

Rahul holds these records since IPL 2018

Rahul is the only batter with 500-plus runs across the last four seasons in the IPL. He is also the only player with 2,500-plus runs in the last four editions (2,548). Rahul has the most fifties since IPL 2018 (23) and the most sixes (110).