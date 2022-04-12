Sports

IPL 2022: CSK open their account after beating RCB

Uthappa and Dube shared a 165-run stand (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings blew aside Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday. Robin Uthappa (88) and Shivam Dube (95*) helped CSK post 216/4 in 20 overs. In response, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the tie (193/9). This was CSK's maiden win in the IPL 2022 season.

CSK innings CSK ride on Uthappa and Dube's magic

CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali early on to be reeling at 36/2. Thereafter, Uthappa and Dube produced one of the best T20 partnerships. They hammered the RCB bowlers, taking charge from the 11th over. The mighty stand saw CSK get past 200. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga claimed two scalps for 35 runs.

RCB innings How did RCB's innings pan out?

RCB lost three wickets for 42 runs in the PP overs. Faf du Plessis (8), Virat Kohli (1), and Anuj Rawat (12) departed for RCB. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana claimed two wickets. Glenn Maxwell started well but perished for 26. Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai added a fifty-plus stand. Dinesh Karthik chipped in too. However, CSK got the job done.

Uthappa Robin Uthappa smashes these records

Uthappa was at his sublime best, smashing 88 from 50 balls. He hit four fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 176.00. Uthappa has now raced to 4,916 runs at 28.25 (27 fifties). This is now his best score in the IPL. Uthappa became the sixth player to hammer 600-plus runs versus RCB (686), hitting his fourth fifty.

Do you know? Uthappa and Dube attain these numbers in IPL 2022

Uthappa has 194 runs in IPL 2022, racing to 12 sixes. He slammed his second fifty this season. Meanwhile, Dube also hit his second fifty this season. He has 207 runs in IPL 2022, becoming the second player to register the feat.

Dube Shivam Dube registers these numbers

Dube clobbered the RCB bowlers, hammering 95* from 46 balls. He smashed five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate 205.62. Dube registered his third IPL fifty, besides clocking his best score in the tournament. His 95* is now the 11th-best score versus RCB in the IPL. This is also the best score by a CSK player versus RCB, bettering Murali Vijay's 95.

Score A record 216/4 for CSK

CSK posted the fifth-highest team total versus RCB in the IPL. This is also CSK's best score versus RCB in IPL history. This was the fourth time CSK posted a 200-plus total versus RCB. This was CSK's seventh-highest total in the IPL. It's also the 21st occasion in which CSK posted a 200-plus score.

Do you know? Record stand for Uthappa and Dube

Uthappa and Dube shared a supreme 165-run stand. This is now the third-highest partnership in terms of runs versus RCB in the IPL. It's also the highest stand for the third wicket versus RCB. This is also CSK's best partnership for any wicket versus RCB.

Records Other notable records for CSK

As per Cricbuzz, the Super Kings have now hammered the third-highest number of runs in overs 11-20 in an IPL innings. The best scores read as 172 RCB vs GL Bengaluru 2016, 162 PBKS vs CSK Cuttack 2014, 156 CSK vs RCB Mumbai DYP 2022*. Uthappa and Dube's 165-run stand is the second-best for CSK in the IPL.

Siraj Siraj's unwanted numbers at the death

Mohammed Siraj conceded 38 runs from his four overs. As per Cricbuzz, Siraj has bowled seven overs at the death this season so far. He has conceded a whopping 109 runs, failing to take any wicket. He has an economy rate of 15.17. He has conceded five fours and 11 sixes. Siraj conceded 18 off his final over tonight.

Numbers Other records scripted in the match

Maxwell (26) has 2,052 runs, surpassing JP Duminy (2,029) and David Miller (2,042). Ravindra Jadeja (0) registered his eighth IPL duck. Maheesh Theekshana claimed four wickets for 33 runs. This is the third-best figures by a CSK bowler against RCB. He is also the third CSK bowler in IPL to claim four wickets versus RCB after Ashish Nehra (4/10) and Albie Morkel (4/32).

Stats CSK equal their sixes record in a match

As per statistician Umang Pabari, CSK equaled their record of most sixes hit in an IPL match: 17 v RCB, Bangalore, 2018; 17 v RR, Chennai, 2010; 17 v RCB, DY Patil, 2022*. As per Cricbuzz, RCB spinners claimed figures worth 2/82 in eight overs (ER 10.25). Meanwhile, CSK spinners claimed figures worth 7/91 in 11 overs versus RCB (ER 8.27)

DK DK impresses with another superb knock

Dinesh Karthik continued his supreme form with the bat for RCB this season. He smashed a 14-ball 34, hitting two fours and three sixes (SR 242.86). Prior to tonight's knock, he had amassed scores of 32*, 14*, 44*, and 7*. DK is the fourth player to get past 600 IPL runs versus CSK.

Do you know? Jadeja is the most successful bowler versus RCB

CSK skipper Jadeja did well with the ball, claiming three wickets. He has 131 wickets in the IPL. His 26 wickets versus RCB is now the best tally among bowlers. Jaddu surpassed the tally of Jasprit Bumrah (24 wickets).