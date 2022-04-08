Sports

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 08, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill hammered 84 in the last game against Delhi Capitals (Source: Twitter/@gujarat_titans)

The 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 pits Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Gujarat Titans (GT). GT are seated fourth in the points table with two wins and a NRR of +0.495. PBKS trail by a spot with two wins, one defeat, and a NRR of +0.238. The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium. Here are the key venue-related details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Brabourne boasts an average first innings score of 189 across three matches played this season. The chasing side has registered two wins in this duration. Batters are likely to flourish in this game as well. Pacers could clock better figures than spinners. Dew will play a massive role in the latter stage. Thus, one could expect the toss-winning side to bowl first.

PBKS How have PBKS fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Punjab Kings have a 50% win record at this venue. They have a win and a loss each from two matches at Brabourne. They first played a game at this venue on March 30, 2010 (vs MI). PBKS (163/10) had lost to MI (164/6) by four wickets. PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126/10) in the 11th match of IPL 2022 here.

Do you know? Highest and lowest scores

PBKS' highest score at this venue: 180 (vs CSK, 2022). Their lowest score at this venue: 163 (vs MI, 2010). PBKS' biggest margin of win at Brabourne: 54 runs (vs CSK, 2022). Their biggest margin of defeat at Brabourne: four wickets (vs MI, 2010).

Stats A look at some other stats

To date, Brabourne has hosted 13 matches. The side batting first has won on seven occasions. Across the last five matches, the chasing side has succeeded on two occasions. In this edition of IPL, a total of 40 wickets have been recorded at Brabourne (including two run-outs). Pacers have been dominant with 25 scalps to their name. Meanwhile, spinners have affected 13 dismissals.

Information PBKS vs GT: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The viewers can live stream the match on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match can be viewed across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.