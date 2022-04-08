Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 08, 2022, 05:38 pm 3 min read

CSK would be reliant on Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be lacing up to face the 2016 champions Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Both CSK and SRH have been win-less so far. CSK have suffered defeats at the hands of KKR, LSG, and PBKS. Meanwhile, SRH succumbed to RR and LSG. Here is the complete preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The chasing side has managed three wins across five matches played this season. Both spinners and pacers have looked comfortable so far. The match will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The match can be viewed live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other on a total of 16 occasions in the IPL. CSK have been dominant with 12 wins, while SRH have mustered only four wins. Since 2019, CSK have enjoyed a 4-2 record in wins over SRH.

CSK Can CSK change their fortunes against a struggling SRH?

CSK have now lost three games in a row. Batting has had some issues, but they can still be expected to punch hard in this outing. Bowling, on the other hand, has been their major concern this season. They have conceded scores of 180 and above in the last two matches. Hopefully, Jadeja & Co. put an end to their miseries from this fixture.

SRH SRH marred with batting woes

Chasing 170 proved to be trickier for the former champions in the last outing against LSG. Barring Rahul Tripathi and wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran, none could render an impressive show. It is high time SRH's batting stands up to the ante. Meanwhile, they have a solid bowling attack on offer. The likes of T Natarajan and Washington Sundar could wind up with noticeable figures.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

CSK (probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorious, Mukesh Choudhary. SRH (probable XI): Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Makram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Stats Who are the key performers?

According to Cricketpedia, Ambati Rayudu has slammed 513 runs in 18 matches against SRH in IPL. He averages 46.64. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) has amassed 120 runs in two matches versus SRH. He averages 60.00. Against CSK, Kane Williamson (SRH) has notched 338 runs in 10 innings at 42.25. Veteran pacer Dwayne Bravo (CSK) has claimed 21 wickets in 15 matches against SRH.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Washington Sundar, Dwaine Pretorious, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo Fantasy XI (option 2): Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorious, T Natarajan, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo