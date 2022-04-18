Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Complete pitch report

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Complete pitch report

Written by V Shashank Apr 18, 2022, 11:58 am 2 min read

RR are seated fifth while KKR trail at the sixth spot (Source: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face a dangling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RR have grabbed three wins from five fixtures so far (NRR of +0.389). Meanwhile, KKR too have three wins to show. The Knight Riders are currently on a two-match losing streak (+0.223). Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium has hosted seven matches this season so far, with an average first innings total in excess of 190. The chasing side has punched win on four occasions. The last match at Brabourne witnessed LSG (199/4) deny MI (181/9) their maiden win of this season by 18 runs. Whatever successes bowlers have had, pacers have contributed the bulk of it.

RR How have RR fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Rajasthan Royals have two wins and as many losses from four outings at Brabourne. RR had lost to MI (2010) and SRH (2015) by four and seven runs respectively. However, RR scripted wins over DC and KKR by 14 and nine runs respectively in the 2015 edition. RR's highest total at Brabourne: 208 (vs MI). RR's lowest total at Brabourne: 189 (vs DC).

KKR How have KKR fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Kolkata Knight Riders have been win-less in all four fixtures at Brabourne. Their maiden outing at this venue was against Mumbai Indians in 2010. KKR (155/3) lost by seven wickets. In 2015, RR (199/6) had thumped KKR (190/9) by nine runs. In the season underway, KKR surrendered to DC and SRH by 44 runs and seven wickets respectively.

Information Who have fared better at Brabourne - pacers or spinners?

Brabourne has recorded a total of 70 wickets across the last five matches (including five run-outs). Pacers have been dominant by significant margins, picking 43 wickets in this duration. In fact, pacers pocketed eight scalps from the last affair. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed 22 wickets.

Information RR vs KKR: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network or live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: English, Bangla, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.