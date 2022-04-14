Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs GT: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 14, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

R Aswhin scored a decent 28 in the last game against LSG (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Thursday. Both RR and GT have snatched three wins so far. In their last match, RR beat LSG whereas GT succumbed to SRH. The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Information Pitch report and stats

The venue has hosted eight matches this season, with the chasing side winning on five occasions. It has been a high-scoring wicket with 172 as the average first innings total this season. The last outing at DYP witnessed CSK (216/4) beat RCB by 23 runs. One can back the pacers to have a decent show compared to spinners.

RR RR's performance at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy

Rajasthan Royals have two wins on three occasions that they have played at this venue. Their maiden affair at DYP was against Mumbai Indians in 2008. RR (103) had lost by seven wickets. Later, RR (164/7) beat CSK by three wickets in the final of the inaugural edition. RR (193/8) beat MI by 23 runs in the 9th match of IPL 2022.

GT How have GT fared at this venue?

Gujarat Titans lost in their only outing at this venue. They faced SRH in the 21st match of this season. Batting first, GT hoarded 162 at the expense of seven wickets in 20 overs. In response, SRH (168/2) chased down the target in 19.1 overs, winning by eight wickets.

Stats A look at the key stats

So far this season, DYP has recorded a total of 94 wickets (including five run-outs) Pacers seem to be fairly comfortable amidst these conditions, racking up 55 wickets. Meanwhile, spinners have pocketed 34 wickets. CSK have registered the highest total at this venue this season: 216 (vs RCB). KKR have registered the lowest total at this venue this season: 128 (vs RCB).

