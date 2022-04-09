Sports

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 09, 2022, 02:07 pm 3 min read

Glenn Maxwell could pose a threat to Mumbai Indians (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be squaring off against ninth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. RCB have powered two back-to-back wins. Meanwhile, MI have succumbed to three defeats in a row. The match will take place at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

It has been a high-scoring affair at the MCA Stadium in the season underway. The venue brags an average first innings score of 180.66 across three matches. The side batting first has snatched two wins in this duration. Pacers have had better numbers than spinners. The early swing movement off the wicket can prove fatal to the batters.

RCB How have RCB fared at the MCA Stadium?

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four of their six matches at the MCA Stadium. Notably, all their wins have been while batting first. Their maiden outing at this venue was on May 11, 2012 (vs Pune Warriors India). RCB (173/3) beat PWI by 35 runs. RCB's last outing at this venue was on May 5, 2018 (vs CSK). RCB (127/9) lost by six wickets.

MI How have MI fared at the MCA Stadium?

Mumbai Indians too have a terrific record at the MCA Stadium. They too have won four of their six matches at this venue. They first played at this venue on May 3, 2012 (vs Pune Warriors India). MI (120/9) won by a whisker, beating PWI by one run. MI faced KKR in the 14th match of IPL 2022. MI (161/4) lost by four wickets.

Data Highest and lowest scores

RCB's highest total at this venue: 187 (vs PWI). RCB's lowest total at this venue: 96 (vs RPS). RCB's biggest margin of a win at this venue: 71 runs (vs RR). MI's highest total at this venue: 184 (vs RPS) MI's lowest total at this venue: 116 (vs PWI). MI's biggest margin of a win at this venue: eight wickets (vs RPS, CSK).

Stats A look at some other stats

The chasing side has smashed a win in six of the last ten matches at the MCA Stadium. In the season underway, a total of 37 wickets have fallen at this venue (including one run-out). Pacers have affected 28 dismissals. Meanwhile, spinners have claimed eight wickets.

Information RCB vs MI: Telecast details

The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM). For the live streaming of the match, viewers can tune into the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, English, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi.