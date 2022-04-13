Sports

IPL 2022: PBKS hand MI a fifth successive defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 13, 2022, 11:28 pm 3 min read

Shikhar Dhawan hammered 70 for Punjab (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians failed to chase down a 199-run target set by Punjab Kings in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Wednesday. This was MI's fifth successive loss this season. Mayank Agarwal (52) and Shikhar Dhawan (70) did well for Punjab. In response, crucial knocks from Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav weren't enough.

PBKS innings PBKS post 198/5 versus MI

PBKS were off to a solid start as the openers added 97 runs. PBKS maintained a healthy rate before MI dismissed Dhawan to reduce their opponents to 151/4. However, Jitesh Sharma (30*) and Shahrukh Khan (15) helped PBKS get near the 200-run mark. For MI, Basil Thampi claimed figures worth 2/47. Jasprit Bumrah finished with 1/28.

MI innings How did MI's innings pan out?

MI were reduced to 32/2 in the fifth over before Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma added a solid stand. Brevis got into the act, hammering 29 runs from Rahul Chahar's maiden over. He smashed one four and four successive sixes. However, PBKS hit back to break the fifty-plus stand before Surya gave MI hope. But he was dismissed at a crucial juncture.

Mayank Mayank slams his 12th IPL fifty

PBKS skipper Mayank smashed a 32-ball 52. He hammered six fours and two sixes. Mayank has raced to 2,225 runs in the IPL at 23.17. He has 12 fifties. He surpassed Rahul Dravid's tally of 2,174 runs. Against MI, Mayank has amassed 288 runs at 22.15. This was his second fifty versus MI. This was Mayank's maiden IPL fifty in 2022.

Dhawan Dhawan maintains his solid run versus MI

Dhawan was terrific for PBKS, hammering 70 from 50 balls. He smashed five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 140.00. Dhawan has raced to 5,981 runs at 34.97. The southpaw has 45 IPL fifties. Dhawan has extended his runs tally against MI to 871. He has an average of 39.59. This was his sixth IPL fifty versus MI.

Information Bumrah attains this feat versus PBKS

Bumrah (1/28) has raced to 20 wickets versus the Kings at 17.95. He is now the 10th bowler in IPL to claim 20-plus wickets versus Punjab. Overall, JB has claimed 134 wickets at 23.44. He has four wickets this season.

T20s Rohit completes 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Rohit has gone past the 10,000-run mark in all T20 cricket (10,003). He has become the seventh batter overall, besides being the second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach the mark. Chris Gayle leads the tally with 14,562 runs. He is followed by Shoaib Malik (11,698), Kieron Pollard (11,474), Aaron Finch (10,499), Virat Kohli (10,379), and David Warner (10,373).

Rohit Rohit gets past 500 fours in the IPL

MI skipper Rohit contributed with a 17-ball 28. He smashed three fours and two sixes. Rohit has gone past 500 fours in the IPL (502). Overall, he has 5,719 runs at 30.91. Rohit has 768 runs versus PBKS at 33.39. As per Cricketpedia, Rohit has now been dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on three occasions in the tournament.

Duo Brevis and Tilak register these feats

Brevis and Tilak shared a solid 84-run stand for the third wicket. Brevis registered his highest knock in the IPL. He smashed 49 from 25 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes. He enjoyed a strike rate of 196.00. Tilak scored 36 from 20 balls, hitting three fours and two sixes (SR 180.00). In five games, Tilak has 157 runs at 39.25 (SR 160.20).

Information Surya gets past 2,500 runs

Suryakumar scored 43 from 30 balls. The stylish cricketer hit one four and four sixes. He has surpassed the 2,500-run mark in IPL (2,504). He has an average of 30.16. He has surpassed Steve Smith's tally (2,485).

Do you know? Odean Smith takes four wickets versus MI

Odean Smith claimed figures worth 4/30 from three overs. The West Indian took three scalps in the final over. Smith now has six wickets in IPL 2022. He now has the fourth-best figures for PBKS versus MI in the IPL.