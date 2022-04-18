Sports

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad undergoes quarantine following COVID-19 scare

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad undergoes quarantine following COVID-19 scare

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 18, 2022, 01:08 pm 2 min read

DC have won two matches in IPL 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have canceled their scheduled travel to Pune ahead of the next match after facing a COVID-19 scare. It is understood that the DC contingent has been quarantined in their rooms after an unnamed player tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test. Earlier, the team's physio Patrick Farhat was placed in isolation, having tested COVID-19 positive.

Information A look at the key details

As per the guidelines, the entire DC squad, while isolating in their rooms, will have to undergo door-to-door testing for COVID-19 on Monday and Tuesday. Thereafter, an RT-PCR test will be conducted to confirm the result.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development of the COVID-19 scare hitting DC is a matter of concern.

Last year, the virus breached the teams' bio-bubbles in a similar fashion midway through IPL 2021.

The tournament was postponed and resumed in September in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2020, the BCCI conducted the entire IPL season in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India.

Information Four stadiums in Maharashtra are hosting IPL 2022

The ongoing IPL edition was slated to be held in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune). Four stadiums - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium are hosting the games. The decision was taken in order to reduce travel.

DC DC were scheduled to travel to Pune

Delhi Capitals were scheduled to travel to Pune for their impending game against Punjab Kings on April 20. However, the COVID-19 scare has thwarted their plans. DC are languishing in the bottom half of the IPL 2022 points table (eighth). They have won two out of five matches so far (NRR: +0.219). The Capitals recently lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede, Mumbai.