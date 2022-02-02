Sports

Kane Williamson set to miss SA Test series: Details here

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the two-match Test series against South Africa this month. Reportedly, Williamson is still recovering from an elbow injury that had ruled him out of the India series. The two-match Test series between the Kiwis and SA will begin in Christchurch on February 17. Tom Latham is expected to lead NZ in the absence of Williamson.

Williamson is one of two captains (the other being Babar Azam) to lead in all three formats at present.

The former led New Zealand's T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE.

Under him, the Black Caps qualified for their first final in the tournament.

However, he has missed several encounters of late due to his elbow injury.

These issues troubled him in 2021 too.

"In the past couple of times we've tried and maybe pushed him, so we've got to be particular around the programme," NZ coach Gary Stead had said in January. "Kane may have to adjust how he goes about preparing and maybe not having quite as extensive net sessions in preparation periods. That's still something to be determined on how the elbow does shape up."

Over the years, Williamson has earned praise for his sound technique. He is one of the most consistent scorers in Test cricket. The crafty batter has scored 7,272 runs from 86 Tests at a remarkable average of 53.47. He owns 24 tons and four double-centuries in the format. His best score of 251 came against the West Indies in December 2020.

Last month, Williamson was named the captain of ICC Men's Test Team of the Year (2021). He smashed 395 runs from four Tests at an astonishing average of 65.83 in 2021. Williamson also helped New Zealand win the ICC World Test Championship final.

As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, Williamson was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs. 14 crore. He replaced David Warner as captain midway through the 2021 season. However, things went south for the Orange Army, who finished last in the standings. SRH managed to win just three encounters in the 2021 IPL edition.