India vs SL, BCCI plans to host Day/Night Test: Report

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 02, 2022, 02:28 pm 2 min read

India are unbeaten in Day/Night Tests (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could host a Day/Night Test match in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. A board official informed the Times of India about the development on Wednesday. Sri Lanka will tour India for two Tests and three T20Is in February. As of now, India have hosted only two pink-ball Tests. Here are further details.

Context Why does it matter?

The two Tests scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and Mohali are day encounters.

However, the BCCI plans to make the Bengaluru Test a Day/Night affair.

Notably, India hosted their first-ever day-night Test match in 2019 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata (won against Bangladesh).

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted India's second pink-ball encounter at home (won against England in 2021).

Statement Here is what the official said

"There is a chance that the first two T20Is to start the tour will be played in Dharamshala before the series moves to Mohali for the third T20I and the first Test. Having the pink ball Test in Mohali is difficult since dew is expected to play a big role. The BCCI is still monitoring the COVID-19 situation," said the official.

Schedule Will the BCCI tweak the schedule?

Another board official informed that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has urged the BCCI to schedule the T20I series ahead of the Tests. "The Sri Lankan team will be playing a T20I series against Australia before coming to India. It will be convenient for them to send a team which will be already in a bubble," a top BCCI official said.

Schedule A look at the original schedule

As per the original schedule, India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first Test, starting February 25, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, will host the second Test from March 5. Mohali will also host the first T20I on March 13. The 2nd and 3rd ODIs will be held in Dharamshala (March 15) and Lucknow (March 18).

Do you know? SL haven't won a bilateral series in India

Sri Lanka last toured India in January 2020. They lost the three-match T20I series 0-2. SL's last full tour of India was in November-December 2017. They lost all three series (Tests: 0-1, ODIs: 1-2, T20Is: 0-3). Notably, SL haven't won a bilateral series in India.