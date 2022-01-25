Sports

Decoding the career stats of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd

Decoding the career stats of West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Romario Shepherd made his international debut in 2019 (Source: Twitter/@Windiescricket)

West Indies bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd wreaked havoc with his late cameo in the 2nd T20I against England at Bridgetown. The 27-year-old, along with Akeal Hosein, nearly stole victory from the jaws of defeat. West Indies, who required 74 runs off 29 balls at one stage, lost by a solitary run. Shepherd returned unbeaten on 44 (28), having smashed 5 sixes.

Context Why does it matter?

West Indies were reduced to 98/8 in 15.1 overs while chasing 172 in the 2nd T20I.

However, Shepherd and Hosein blitzed with a 72-run stand.

It is the highest ninth-wicket partnership for West Indies in T20 Internationals.

Hosein smashed 2 fours and 3 sixes in the final over as WI needed 30 runs.

However, it was Shepherd's courageous knock that kept WI afloat.

Career A look at Shepherd's international stats

(Source: Twitter/@Windiescricket)

Shepherd made his international debut in an ODI against Afghanistan in November 2019. He burst on to the shortest format in the T20I series against Ireland over a year later. In a career spanning over two years, Shepherd has represented West Indies in 21 white-ball games. He has taken 16 wickets and scored 180 runs. Shepherd has a strike rate of 158.73 in T20Is.

T20 cricket Shepherd has a strike rate of 161.08 in T20 cricket

Shepherd has played a total of 41 T20 matches as of now. The medium-pacer has scalped 49 wickets from 41 matches at an incredible average of 20.75. The tally includes the best match haul of 4/13. With the bat, Shepherd has scored 298 runs at a staggering strike rate of 161.08. He also has a half-century to his name in the format.

CPL Second-highest wicket-taker of CPL 2021

(Source: Twitter/@Windiescricket)

Shepherd represents Guyana Amazon Warriors in West Indies' premier T20 league, the Caribbean Premier League. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2021 edition, having scalped 18 wickets from nine matches at an average of 14.11. He also scored 109 runs at a strike rate of 165.15. Shepherd also featured in the 2021 CPL Team of the Tournament.

IPL 2022 IPL 2022: Shepherd could attract massive bids

Shepherd has the propensity to go miles in T20 cricket. He defended just six runs in the Super Over against Trinbago Knight Riders at the 2021 CPL. Against Jamaica Tallawahs, he smashed 72* and took three wickets. Shepherd has entered the Indian Premier League 2022 auction with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh. He could start a bidding war between franchises in February.