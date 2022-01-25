Sports

Ashleigh Barty thrashes Pegula, reaches her second Australian Open semi-final

Ashleigh Barty thrashes Pegula, reaches her second Australian Open semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Ashleigh Barty is 9-0 in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty claimed a straight-set win over American player Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. The Australian entered her second semi-final at this Slam after beating Pegula 6-2, 6-0 in over an hour. The two-time Grand Slam champion last reached this stage in the 2020 edition. Barty is vying for her maiden Australian Open title.

Stats A look at the stats in the match

The women's singles quarter-final ran for an hour and three minutes. Barty won a total of 63 points and 17 winners in the match. She fired as many as six aces. The Australian won 50% of receiving points (28/56) and 71% of net points (5/7). Meanwhile, Pegula recorded 26 unforced errors. Barty smashed the fastest serve of the match (184 KPH).

Twitter Post MATCH POINT: Barty vs Pegula

Information Barty's second appearance in Australian Open semi-finals

Barty has reached at least the quarter-finals at the Australian Open since the 2019 edition (Quarter-finals: 2019 and 2021. Semi-finals: 2020 and 2022). Before 2019, the 2021 Wimbledon champion never went past the third round in Melbourne.

Form Barty is 9-0 in the ongoing season

(Source: Twitter/@ashbarty)

Barty has a win-loss record of 9-0 in the ongoing season. Earlier this year, she won the Adelaide International 1 (WTA 500) after defeating seventh seed Elena Rybakina in the final. She dropped just one set in the tournament. At the ongoing Australian Open, Barty has claimed straight-set wins over Lesia Tsurenko, Lucia Bronzetti, Camila Giorgi, Amanda Anisimova, and Pegula.

Feats Barty to face Madison Keys in the semi-final

Barty has lost just 17 games in five matches at the 2022 Australian Open to reach her fourth Grand Slam semi-final. She is aiming to become the first Australian woman to lift the trophy in Melbourne since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Barty will face Madison Keys in the semi-final, who beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2 earlier in the day.