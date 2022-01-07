Nadal has his say on Djokovic controversy at Australian Open

Nadal has his say on Djokovic controversy at Australian Open

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 07, 2022, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Djokovic has challenged his visa cancelation in court (Photo Credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Rafael Nadal on Thursday said that he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic. However, Nadal has little sympathy for the Serb as the world number one was aware of the consequences he would face going into the Australian Open without being vaccinated. Djokovic was stopped by border officials on his arrival to Australia as his visa was canceled for not meeting COVID-19 entry requirements.

Context Why does it matter?

Following his visa cancellation, Djokovic is facing deportation.

However, he has filed a court challenge to stay in the country and participate in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic's court appeal will be heard on Monday.

He is currently in self-isolation in a hotel in Australia.

He spent his first night in Australia at the airport getting interrogated by the border officials.

Statement Nadal shares his vaccination stance

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@RafaelNadal)

Nadal, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, said that he is a big believer in vaccination. "I went through the COVID, I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don't have any problem playing here. That's the only clear thing," Nadal said. Nadal made the remark on Thursday after defeating Ricardas Beranki in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 in Melbourne.

Details Nadal takes a jibe at Djokovic

Taking a dig at Djokovic's rebellious stance, Nadal said, "the world in my opinion have been suffering enough to not follow the rules." "Of course, I don't like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision," he added.

Information Djokovic arrived in Australia on Wednesday

Djokovic on Wednesday announced on Instagram that he will participate in AO after getting a medical exemption. In the past, Djokovic had repeatedly shared his anti-vaccination stance. He also declines to reveal whether he is vaccinated or not. AO's decision to grant Djokovic medical exemption had sparked outrage in the country, which has been suffering from the COVID-19 shutdown and restrictions for months.

Stats Djokovic in Australian Open

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

Djokovic is the most successful player at the Australian Open in the Open Era. Roger Federer is placed at the second spot with six trophies. Djokovic has won the prestigious title a record nine times, including his maiden one in 2008. He is a three-time Australian Open defending champion, having won the tournament in the 2021, 2020, and 2019 editions.

2021 Djokovic's tally in 2021

Djokovic won five titles - ATP Masters 1000 Paris, Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Belgrade 2, and Australian Open - in 2021. He finished as the runner-up in the US Open and ATP Masters 1000 Rome. Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open and was beaten by Rafael Nadal in Rome. He had an impressive 55-7 win/loss ratio on the ATP tour this year.