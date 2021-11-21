Alexander Zverev beats Daniil Medvedev to win 2021 ATP Finals

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 11:00 pm

World number three, Alexander Zverev, has been crowned champion of the 2021 ATP Finals after outplaying Daniil Medvedev in what turned out to be a one-sided grand finale. The German defeated Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to win his second ATP Finals title. Zverev has clinched his sixth ATP trophy of the season, the most by a player this year. Here are the key stats.

Streak

Zverev ends the winning streak of Medvedev

Zverev has ended Medvedev's winning streak in the ATP Finals. The latter was unbeaten in the tournament since the start of the 2020 edition. He became the first undefeated champion after beating Dominic Thiem in the final. Notably, the Russian was the only unbeaten player in this edition before the finale. He even overcame Zverev in the round-robin stage.

Wins

Most ATP match-wins in the 2021 season

Zverev won his 59th match of the season (59-15). He now owns the most ATP Tour match-wins, breaking a tie with Medvedev. The German won two Masters 1000 titles this year in Cincinnati and Madrid. In August, Zverev achieved the biggest win of his career by clinching gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, Zverev has won 32 of his last 36 matches.

Stats

A look at the notable stats

It is interesting to note that both finalists, Zverev and Medvedev, are under 25. It is the first such instance since 2005 when David Nalbandian (23) defeated Roger Federer (24) in Shanghai. Also, former champions met in the summit clash of the ATP Finals for the first time since the 2015 edition in London (Novak Djokovic defeated Federer).