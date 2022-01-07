4th Ashes Test: England fight back after poor start

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 01:34 pm 2 min read

The England cricket team fought back from a position of bother on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG on Friday. Day 2 of the Australia versus England fourth Test saw the hosts declare their innings on 416/8. England then finished on 13/0 at stumps. Today, England were reduced at 36/4 before Jonny Bairstow scored 103*, helping his side score (258/7).

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

England openers Haseeb Hameed (6) and Zak Crawley (18) departed with the side being reduced to 36/2. Dawid Malan (3) and Joe Root (0) fell moments later. Thereafter, a 128-run stand between Ben Stokes and Bairstow bailed England out. Jos Buttler (0) departed soon leaving England on 173/6. Bairstow and Mark Wood (39) added 72 runs. Scott Boland (2/25) continued his brilliance for Australia.

Wickets Australia all over England's top four

England were in tatters as Hameed was the first to go with his feet not moving as Mitchell Starc's ball hit the stumps. Crawley went for an expansive drive and Boland's ball cut back in to hit the stumps. Boland got the dangerous Root out as the English skipper chased at a wide delivery and was caught. Malan was dismissed by the short ball.

Stand A valiant century-plus stand

Stokes and Bairstow played the rescue act for England with a valiant century-plus stand. After Malan's dismissal, the duo took a while before a run was scored. From there on, Stokes freed his arms and played aggressively. He had a side strain as well. Bairstow supported Stokes and went after Nathan Lyon. His shot-making was superb. Finally, Lyon dismissed Stokes for 66.

Bairstow Bairstow smashes a ton

Bairstow played a fine knock at the SCG and got a superb century. His 103* came off 140 balls at a strike rate 73.57. He hit eight fours and three sixes in his aggressive knock. This innings was of huge substance for Bairstow, who was under the cosh for lack of runs. He was part of two vital stands and needs to continue tomorrow.

Information Australia do well to claim key wickets

Australia bowled well to start with but the partnership took the game away for a bit. The runs came at a fast pace. However, Lyon got the dangerous Stokes and Pat Cummins dismissed Buttler and Wood to help Australia response.