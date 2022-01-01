Decoding India's Test performance at the Wanderers

After conquering Centurion, Team India will now shift the focus to the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series against South Africa following their thumping 113 runs win in the tournament opener. And, Wanderers is the perfect ground for them to take a 2-0 lead as India have never lost a Test match at this venue.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

India have created their own fortress at the Wanderers in South Africa with their consistent show over the years. India recorded their first Test win in South Africa on this very ground in 2006. India's head coach Rahul Dravid scored his first Test hundred on this ground in 1997. Indian skipper Virat Kohli's dream overseas run started here in 2018 with a win.

Details India's performance at the Wanderers

India have played five Test matches at the Wanderers and they are yet to be beaten here. Out of five, India have won two games while three matches ended in a draw. India registered their first win in 2006 and their last victory came in 2018 during their previous tour of South Africa. India have played out three draws in 1992, 1997, and 2013.

Information South Africa's performance at the Wanderers

SA have played 42 Tests at the Wanderers. They have won 18 games while losing 13. SA have played out 11 draws here. Their wins have come against Australia (4), England (3), India (0), New Zealand (3), Pakistan (3), Sri Lanka (3), and West Indies (2). With India being the only side, they have not been able to defeat.

Stats India's top scorers at the venue

Kohli is the leading run-getter from India at this venue. He has scored 310 runs in two games at an average of 77.50 with his highest score being 119. Rahul Dravid (262 runs) is placed second and is followed by Chesteshwar Pujara (229 runs), Sachin Tendulkar (214 runs), and Sourav Ganguly (209 runs). Ajinkya Rahane (119 runs) is placed at the sixth spot.

Numbers India's top wicket-taker at the venue

Anil Kumble is leading the country's wicket-taking chart with 17 wickets under his name from three games. Mohammed Shami is occupying the second spot with 11 wickets in his kitty from two games. Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan have picked ten wickets each on this ground. S Sreesanth has claimed eight wickets. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have bagged eight and seven wickets respectively.

Records Decoding the highest partnership stats

Pujara and Kohli hold the record for biggest partnership by an Indian on this ground. The two added 222 runs for the third wicket in 2013. The next two spots - 145 (4th wicket) and 108 (4th wicket) in 1997 - are reserved by Sourav Ganguly and Dravid. Vikram Rathour and Nayan Mongia added a 90-run opening wicket stand in 1997 as well.