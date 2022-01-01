West Indies announce squads for limited-overs series against Ireland, England

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday named their twin squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland and England. West Indies are scheduled to play three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I against Ireland, starting from January 8. Thereafter, they will play host to England for a five-match T20I series and three Tests. WI have not announced their Test squad for England series.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Fit-again Kieron Pollard has returned to lead West Indies in white-ball series against Ireland and England. Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, and Anderson Phillip have been ruled out with positive COVID-19 tests. Despite contracting coronavirus, Allen is named in the T20I squad for England series. Jason Holder has been recalled while Andre Russell was ignored despite his impressive performance in the Big Bash League.

ODI squad Pollard to lead WI

West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas West Indies have named two reserved players for the ODIs as compared to three in T20Is. The two reserves are: Keacy Carty, Sheldon Cottrell

T20I squad Allen and Bravo named for England T20Is

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen (England T20Is only), Darren Bravo (England T20Is only), Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr CWI has named three reserved players for T20Is in form of Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Devon Thomas.

Statement WI coach Simmons on squad selection

"We have tried to maintain the general make-up of the squads from the Pakistan Tour, with the captain and some senior players coming back in," Phil Simmons said. He also acknowledged that COVID-19 had an impact on their squad. "The challenges in the next couple of months are getting the young players to improve on their skills and maintain the attitude," he added.

Schedule WI's white-ball series against Ireland, England

The ODI series versus Ireland will be played on January 8, 11, and 14 at Sabina Park in Jamaica The lone T20I between Ireland and West Indies will be played at the same venue on January 16. The T20I series between West Indies and England - on January 22, 23, 26, 29, and 30 - will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Super League ICC World Cup Super League

The ODI series between West Indies and Ireland is part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Super League is a new ODI competition introduced by ICC to raise the standard of bilateral one-day games. Thirteen teams are participating in the event and the top seven teams will earn direct qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be played in India.