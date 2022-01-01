WTC: Team India docked one point for slow over-rate

WTC: Team India docked one point for slow over-rate

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 01, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

India have been docked one WTC point (Source: Twitter@ICC)

The Indian cricket team has been docked one ICC World Test Championship point for slow over-rate in the first Test against South Africa. The South Africa versus India first Test saw the visitors seal a crucial 113-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, besides losing one point, Team India was fined 20% of match fees. Here are the details.

Fees Players fined 20 per cent of their match fees

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC issued a statement regarding the fine for Indian players. "In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a release.

Points Team India docked one point

India have also seen a point get deducted for slow over-rate. "In addition, as per Article 16.11 of the ICC Men's World Test Championship Playing Conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, India will lose one point from their points tally for this offence. Umpires Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock, Allahudien Paleker and Bongani Jele levelled the charge."

PCT India see a dip in percentage points

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After winning the first Test, India's percentage points increased to 64.28. However, now their PCT reads 63.09. Team India had 54 points under their bag (highest) in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, which has now reduced to 53. India are placed fourth in the WTC 2021-23 standings. India are playing their third Test series in the new WTC cycle.

Duo WTC: India and England have been docked points

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India had earlier lost two points as well for slow over-rate during the England series earlier this year. Meanwhile, England have lost a total of 10 World Test Championship points. Their latest deduction came against Australia for slow over-rate in the Brisbane Test. As per the current rule relating to slow-overs, teams lose one championship point for each over they are short.

Factors Decoding the key factors of the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Each match of a series will carry the same number of points, unlike the previous edition (120 points). Notably, the teams will get 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. In a two-match series, 24 points are available. A three-match series will have 36 points, four will have 48, whereas, a five-Test series will have 60.

Standings Australia and Sri Lanka top the show

Australia are top of the standings with 100% PCT. Playing their first series, the Aussies have already taken a 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match Ashes series against England. Australia have accumulated 36 points. They are followed by Sri Lanka, who beat West Indies 2-0. The Lankans have a 100% PCT, besides collecting 24 points. They have played one Test series so far.