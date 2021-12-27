Sports SA vs India, 1st Test: Feats attained by KL Rahul

KL Rahul is unbeaten on 122 in the first innings of Centurion Test

Indian opener KL Rahul, on Sunday, smashed his seventh hundred in Test cricket. He got to the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rahul returned unbeaten on 122 as India compiled 272/3 after electing to bat. He is only the second Indian opener with a Test ton in South Africa.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Rahul continues his incredible run in 2021. After shining at Lord's, the Indian opener made his mark in Centurion. He started watchfully and raced to his seventh Test ton in the final session on Day 1. Rahul, who averages over 50 in Test cricket this year, has cemented his spot in India's Test side. He also owns a Test ton in Australia.

Information Highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in SA

Rahul now has the highest individual Test score by an Indian opener in South Africa (unbeaten on 122). Former batter Wasim Jaffer is the only other Indian opener to have scored a Test century in the Rainbow Nation (116 in Cape Town, 2006/07).

Asia Most Test tons by an Indian opener outside Asia

Rahul has slammed six of his seven Test tons away from home. Out of these, five have come outside Asia. Rahul now has the second-most Test tons (5) by an Indian opener outside Asia, after Sunil Gavaskar (15). Rahul, who is playing his 69th Test innings, surpassed Virender Sehwag on this list, who has four such tons.

Feats A look at the other feats of Rahul

Rahul is only the third visiting opener to score a Test century at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Chris Gayle (107 in 2004) and David Warner (115 in 2014) are the only other openers with this feat. Besides, Rahul is the second visiting opener to score a century in the first innings of a Test in South Africa since 2010, the first being Warner.

Do you know? Third visiting opener to achieve this feat

Rahul has become only the third visiting opener to have slammed a Test ton in Australia, England, and South Africa. Veteran batters Saeed Anwar and Chris Gayle are the only openers to have accomplished this milestone.

Partnership Rahul shared a 117-run stand with Mayank Agarwal

Rahul shared a 117-run stand with Mayank Agarwal for the opening wicket on Day 1. They have become only the third opening pair (in Tests) from India to share a century stand in South Africa. This is only the second instance of a visiting opening pair registering a century partnership in Centurion. Notably, the first was also from India (Gambhir-Sehwag: 137 runs).