Jofra Archer undergoes second elbow surgery, to miss WI tour

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 22, 2021, 12:27 pm

Archer has Benn ruled out from the West Indies tour

Ace seamer Jofra Archer is set to miss England's three-Test tour of his native West Indies, which will be played in March 2022. Archer underwent a second surgery on his right elbow and subsequently has been ruled out of England's squad for this summer. The development was confirmed Tuesday by the England Cricket Board. The 26-year-old has been out of action since March 2021.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Archer had already been sidelined from the ongoing 2021-22 Ashes Down Under. He missed the 2021 T20 World Cup due to a recurring stress fracture in his elbow. Now the second surgery means he will not return to the field for England until the end of this season. Archer underwent his first surgery in May after withdrawing his name from the Indian Premier League.

Statement ECB issues a statement on Archer

"Jofra Archer underwent a second operation on his injured right elbow on Saturday 11 December in London," ECB said in a press release. "The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow," it added. "A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England's remaining winter series."

Information Archer's burst on the international stage

Archer picked 20 wickets in 2019 CWC

The Barbados-born speedster hogged media attention after spearheading England's pace attack during the ICC 2019 World Cup at home. He finished as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 20 scalps from 11 games. He was England's pick of the bowlers during their drawn home Ashes campaign in 2019. He bagged 22 wickets in the tournament.

Tourney Key details about 2021-22 Ashes

England are down 0-2 in Ashes

England are currently trailing 0-2 in Ashes with three more games to go. England lost the series opener in Brisbane by nine wickets. They were comprehensively beaten in the second Test in Adelaide by 275 runs. The third game is the Boxing Day Test and will be held in Melbourne. The fourth and fifth Test match will be played in Sydney and Hobart respectively.