Sports Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 27, 2021, 02:46 pm

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev has tested positive for COVID-19. The world number five confirmed the news on Monday. Rublev is the fifth player to test positive after turning up for the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. Spanish ace Rafael Nadal, Canadian star Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all contracted the virus after taking part in the event.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Rublev is the third male player after Nadal and Shapovalov to test positive for COVID-19. The former won the exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi after defeating former world number one Andy Murray. Meanwhile, Nadal lost Shapovalov and Murray on his return to professional tennis. Notably, Rublev was drawn against Austria's Lucas Miedler in the first group stage encounter of the ATP Cup.

Statement Rublev is undergoing quarantine in Barcelona

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors," Rublev informed on Twitter. "I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments - ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone."

ATP Cup A look at the key details

Rublev was supposed to play for Russia in the impending ATP Cup that is scheduled to take place in Sydney from January 1 to 9. The tournament will be a lead-up to the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne. As per the COVID-19 rules, all players have to undergo testing after arriving and isolate until results are out.

Rublev Rublev was 53-23 in the 2021 season

Rublev finished with a win-loss record of 53-23 in the 2021 season. He is one of the seven players with over 50 wins on the ATP Tour (2021). Rublev helped Russia win the Davis Cup. Earlier this year, the former reached his second ATP Masters 1000 final at the Western and Southern Open. He lost the final to Alexander Zverev.

Feats Other feats of Rublev in 2021

Rublev reached his first Masters 1000 final in Monte-Carlo. He defeated the King of Clay Nadal en route to the final. Rublev lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship match. In July, the Russian reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He defeated 26th seed Fabio Fognini to qualify for this stage.