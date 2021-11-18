Garbine Muguruza wins WTA Finals: Decoding her career stats

Garbine Muguruza has won the WTA Finals crown

Number six seed Garbine Muguruza defeated Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, 6-3, 7-5, to win the season-ending WTA Finals in front of a excited crowd in Guadalajara. The 28-year-old Spaniard fought back from a break down in the second set and won the last four games of the match. Earlier, Muguruza had also beaten Kontaveit in the round-robin stage.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Muguruza had suffered a loss in her first match at the WTA Finals but has since won four successive matches. She put up a commendable show in the semis and then showed her class in the summit clash as well. This title win helps Muguruza end the season on a high. This was a strong statement from Muguruza as she highlighted her prowess.

History

First Spanish player to bag the WTA crown

As per WTA, Muguruza has become the first Spaniard to win the WTA Finals singles title in the event's history. Prior to Muguruza's achievement, former World No.1 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was the only other player from Spain to reach the WTA Finals singles championship match. She finished as runner-up to Stefanie Graf in 1993.

2021

Third title for Muguruza in 2021

Muguruza finished the 2021 season with three titles under her belt. She had earlier won the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, defeating Ons Jabeur in the final. Prior to that, she also tasted success by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships in March 2021. She had overcome Barbora Krejcikova in the final (7-6, 6-3). And now, Muguruza has won her maiden WTA Finals crown.

WTA Finals

WTA Finals: Decoding Muguruza's run

Muguruza started her WTA Finals journey with a three sets defeat against Karolina Pliskova in the Teotihuacan round-robin group. She lost the tie 6-4, 2-6, 6-7. In a must-win scenario, she overcame Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. She beat Kontaveit 6-4, 6-4 to progress to the semis. Muguruza beat the in-form Badosa in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). And now, she once again overcame Kontaveit.

Stats

10th career title for Muguruza

Muguruza has now won 10 career singles titles. She now has a 437-217 win-loss record in singles. The experience campaigner has ended the season by winning 42 matches. She has a win-loss record of 42-17. As per WTA, this is her highest total since 2017, when she finished the year with a 45-18 win-loss record.

Information

Notable feats achieved by Muguruza

Former World No.1 Muguruza is the only player to overcome Kontaveit within the last month. She has done it in two occasions in a week. As per WTA, Muguruza is now the oldest year-end champion since Serena Williams seven years ago.