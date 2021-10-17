Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie to face Nikoloz Basilashvili in final

Nikoloz Basilashvili reached his first Masters 1000 final

The Indian Wells Masters will see Britain's Cameron Norrie take on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final. Norrie reached his maiden Masters 1000 final, beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. Meanwhile, Basilashvili too reached his maiden Masters 1000 finale after beating American Taylor Fritz. The final is expected to be a crunch battle between two in-form players ranked 26th and 36th in the world respectively.

Norrie beats Dimitrov, reaches sixth final in 2021

26-year-old Norrie beat Dimitrove 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to advance to the final. With this result, Norrie moved into his sixth final in 2021, equaling the tally of world number one Novak Djokovic. Norrie began the year No. 71 in the ATP Rankings but is now guaranteed to break into the Top 20 and become Briton's No. 1 player.

Norrie now holds a 46-20 win-loss record this year

As per ATP, Norrie now holds a 46-20 win-loss record this year. "I've been playing a lot of big matches this year, which has helped. I feel like I am used to the big moments and the big matches," Norrie said after his victory. "I'm feeling more and more comfortable and I feel like I am playing on my terms in key moments."

Basilashvili holds on to beat Fritz

Basilashvili won 7-6, 6-3 to progress to his first final. The Georgian saved three sets points in the first set, besides all seven break points - including two in the final game. As per ATP, the 29-year-old hit 26 winners (including 14 off the forehand) against 32 unforced errors. He fired in just three aces compared to Fritz's 11.

I'm at the top of my game, says Basilashvili

Basilashvili said he is at the top of his game. "It means a lot [to make my first Masters 1000 final] especially at Indian Wells, which people call it like a fifth Grand Slam... to get through so many matches is very important," Basilashvili said after his win. "I'm at the top of my game now and feeling the best," he added.

Basilashvili aiming to win a third title this year

Basilashvili is now 32-24 in 2021 in terms of win-loss record. He has won two titles in 2021 and is aiming to pocket a third one. Overall, Basilashvili has won five ATP Tour titles.