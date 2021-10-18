Cameron Norrie wins maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 12:27 pm

Cameron Norrie wins Indian Wells after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie won the 2021 BNP Paribas Open after claiming a three-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili on Sunday. The 26-year-old clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 title, the biggest of his career, after beating Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Norrie became the first man ranked outside the Top 25 to win at Indian Wells since Ivan Ljubicic in 2010. Here are further details.

Information

Here are the stats of the match

In a match that panned out for nearly two hours, Norrie won 79 points. He won 63% of the break points. Basilashvili struck two aces in the match. Besides, the former recorded his second ATP head-to-head victory over Basilashvili.

Norrie

First British man to win the Indian Wells Masters

Norrie became the first British man to win the Indian Wells Masters. Interestingly, he had not won a match in his two previous main draw appearances here. He recorded wins over Tennys Sandgren, Roberto Bautista Agut, Tommy Paul, Diego Schwartzman, Grigor Dimitrov, and Basilashvili throughout the tournament. The win in the finale has catapulted him to a career-high number 16 in the ATP Rankings.

Elation

Norrie elated to win his biggest title

"It means so much to me, my biggest title. I'm so happy. I can't even describe it right now," Norrie said after the match. "It was a strange match today but absolutely massive for me and my team. I can't really believe it. If you'd have told me I'd have won before the tournament started I wouldn't have believed you, so it's amazing."

Do you know?

Norrie and Basilashvili were ranked outside the Top 25

It was the second ATP Masters 1000 final of 2021 between players ranked outside the Top 25. Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner were the finalists in the first such final (in Miami). Hurkacz had defeated Sinner to win the Miami Open.

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Norrie

Norrie reached his sixth ATP Tour final in 2021, the joint-most with Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev this season (including ATP Cup). The former is the fourth player ranked outside the Top 25 to to win the BNP Paribas Open since the tournament moved to Indian Wells in 1987. Norrie is the first left-hander to win this title title since Rafael Nadal in 2013.

Twitter Post

Norrie jumps to 10th in the ATP Race to Turin