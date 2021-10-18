Paula Badosa wins Paribas Open, clinches maiden WTA 1000 title

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 02:45 pm

Paula Badosa clinches maiden WTA 1000 title

Spain's Paula Badosa, on Sunday, won the Paribas Open with an enthralling three-set victory over former world number one Victoria Azarenka. The 23-year-old won 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-6(2) to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title. Badosa became the first Spaniard to win at Indian Wells in the tournament history. This was the second WTA singles title of her career. Here are further details.

Final

How did the final pan out?

Although Badosa won the first set, both players were neck-to-neck throughout. They saved a total of eight break points in the first four games. Azarenka bounced back to win the next set 2-6. The third set also went into tie-break, with Badosa sailing through it. This was the year's longest WTA singles final (three hours and four minutes).

Information

Badosa equals Bianca Andreescu's record

Badosa has improved to a 6-0 record in Indian Wells main-draw matches. She secured the title in her main-draw debut. She emulated the record of Bianca Andreescu, who also won the title in her tournament debut in 2019.

Badosa

First Spaniard to win the Indian Wells title

Badosa has become the first Spaniard to win the Indian Wells title. Former world number one players Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Garbine Muguruza have never played the final here. Badosa will rise to a career-best number 13 (WTA Rankings). By winning the final WTA 1000 event of the season, she has improved to a 2-0 record against Azarenka in the WTA singles finals.

Feats

A look at the feats attained by Badosa

Badosa is the second player to win the final at the Indian Wells in the third-set tie-break, after Mary Joe Fernandez (1993). She is the fourth Spanish player to lift the trophy after Jose Higueras (1983), Alex Corretja (2000), and Rafael Nadal (2007, 2009, 2013). Earlier, Badosa became the first Spanish player since Conchita Martinez (1996) to advance to the Indian Wells final.

Form

Indian Wells: Badosa overcame four Top 20 players

Badosa defeated four Top 20 players en route to the championship clash. She overcame Cori Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber, and Ons Jabeur before beating Azarenka in the grand finale. Badosa didn't drop a set against the four players. The Spaniard is now 41-15 in the ongoing season. In May, Badosa won the Serbia Ladies Open to win her maiden WTA title.