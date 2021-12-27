Sports Ashes, MCG Test: England reduced to 31/4 in final session

Australian fast bowlers mowed down England's top-order in the final session

England bounced back on Day 3 of the second Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). They bowled out Australia for 267 in two sessions, with James Anderson taking four wickets. The English seamers were unstoppable after breaking the partnership between Marcus Harris and Nathan Lyon. However, England's top-order faltered in the final session. Here is Day 3 report.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 61/1. Nightwatchman Lyon, who came in at number three was the first to depart. The likes of Anderson and Robbinson then reduced Australia to 171/5. Pat Cummins (21) and Mitchell Starc (24*) powered the hosts to 267. England were off to a patchy start, losing four wickets. They finished on 31/4 at stumps (trail by 51 runs).

Anderson Anderson was the standout bowler for England

Anderson was the pick of England's bowlers in the first innings. He scalped four wickets for 33 runs. Anderson removed the dangerous Harris on Day 1. He got rid of David Warner, Steven Smith, and skipper Australian skipper Cummins today. Anderson has now raced to 639 Test wickets. He is only behind Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708) in terms of Test wickets.

Duo Australian seamers were on fire in the final hour

Starc and Cummins made the ball talk in the final hour. There was action on every ball as the duo was on fire. Starc dismissed Zak Crawley in the fifth over, who was caught behind nicking one to Alex Carey. Dawid Malan was struck in front on the very next ball. Debutant Scott Boland removed Haseeb Hameed and Jack Leach in the penultimate over.

Summary 3rd Test: A look at the summary

England were bowled out for 185 after Australia elected to field. Skipper Joe Root was the lone warrior for the visitors, scoring a half-century (50). Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Starc were among wickets. The Australian batters stumbled too on Day 2, however, the lower middle-order guided the hosts to 267. Australian seamers were fired-up in the final session, reducing England to 31/4.