ATP Finals: Djokovic cruises into semis, wins Green Group

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 01:26 am

Novak Djokovic beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets

World number one Novak Djokovic qualified for the semi-finals at the Nitto ATP Finals with his 50th match win of the year. Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equaling sixth trophy at the season finale, won Green Group play at the Pala Alpitour in Turin. He dished out a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

It was a ruthless performance by Djokovic, who didn't allow Rublev to find a rhythm. Beating Rublev, who has won 49 matches this year, shows Djokovic's mettle. Djokovic has sealed a berth in the semis and that's half the job done. He will aim to finish on a strong note and then continue in the same vein in the semis.

Djokovic

10th semi-final at the ATP Finals for Djokovic

Djokovic is now through to his 10th semi-final at the ATP Finals (40-16 match record). The Serb will look to carry his momentum into his next round-robin match against Britain's Cameron Norrie, who went on to replace the injured Stefanos Tsitsipas in the elite field. Djokovic had earlier beaten Casper Ruud in straight sets, winning 7-6, 6-2.

50th win

Djokovic claims his 50th win of the season

Djokovic never allowed Rublev any space and sealed the deal in just 68 minutes. It was his first career head-to-head meeting with Rublev. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 50-6 this season. He won his sixth successive match, including a walkover in the Paris Masters. Besides winning three Grand Slams in 2021, Djokovic has also won the Serbia Open and Paris Masters.

Information

Key stats of the match

Djokovic served 14 aces in the match compared to Rublev's six. He also converted four of the six break points. He won 34 service points and eight service games.

Words

Cameron deserves to be here, feels Djokovic

Djokovic is looking forward to his next game against Norrie, The Serb said he likes playing new players, particularly in one of the greatest tournaments in the world. He added that Cameron deserves to be here in Turin as he has worked his way with great wins in Indian Wells and some other tournaments. Djokovic said he will be ready for my next match.

Twitter Post

Through to the semis!