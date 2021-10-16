Indian Wells: Decoding the run of Victoria Azarenka in 2021

Victoria Azarenka has reached the Indian Wells final

Victoria Azarenka has reached the final of the Indian Wells Masters and will take on Spaniard Paula Badosa. The senior tennis ace defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. Azarenka, who had earlier won two titles in Indian Wells, can clinch a third by overcoming 21st seed Badosa, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-3. Here we decode Azarenka's run in 2021.

Azarenka

Azarenka can win a third Indian Wells title

Azarenka is well on course to win a third Indian Wells title. She had earlier tasted success in 2012 (beating Maria Sharapova in the final) and 2016 (defeating Serena Williams in the final). She is vying to become the first woman to win the Indian Wells title three times. Notably, Azarenka secured her 33rd match-win in Indian Wells after beating Ostapenko.

Journey

How has Azarenka performed in the ongoing tourney?

Azarenka received a walkover from Magda Linette after leading 7-5, 3-0 in her opening match. She tasted success against seventh seed Petra Kvitova (7-5, 6-4) before ousting fellow Belarus player Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3, 6-4. In the quarters, Azarenka downed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. And now she fought back valiantly to overcome Latvia's 24-year-old Ostapenko.

Record

Azarenka has a 23-8 win-loss record in 2021

The 32-year-old Azarenka has a 23-8 win-loss record in 2021. She is yet to win a title this season and can change that by sealing victory here. She had earlier reached the semis in Qatar and Berlin (WTA 500). Azarenka has also made a few quarter-final appearances across tournaments this year. The world number 32 has won 21 career singles titles so far.

Slams

How did Azarenka perform at Grand Slams this year?

The two-time Grand Slam champion didn't fare well at the majors this season. She suffered a first-round exit at the 2021 Australian Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros before suffering a second-round exit at Wimbledon. Azarenka was ousted in the third round of the US Open as well. She amassed a 6-4 win-loss record at Slams in 2021.