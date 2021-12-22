Sports SA vs IND: Decoding Kagiso Rabada's Test performance at home

SA vs IND: Decoding Kagiso Rabada's Test performance at home

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 05:46 pm

Kagiso Rabada will lead the Proteas attack against India

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will be keen to lead the bowling attack well in the upcoming three-match Test series against India, starting December 26. With Anrich Nortje ruled out of the series, the onus will lie on Rabada to cause issues for the Indian batters. South Africa have dominated the scenes against India at home and here we decode Rabada's performance.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The 26-year-old Rabada has bowled well at home in Test cricket and the last time India toured the nation, he was prolific. Rabada can bowl at a fast pace and extract the bounce on offer on South African pitches. He has all the variations up his sleeve. He will want to keep negotiating well in the right channels to usurp the visitors.

Home soil How has Rabada performed in Tests at home?

In 26 Tests at home, the South African speedster has claimed 141 wickets at an average of 20.09. He has accounted for eight five-wicket hauls with the best performance of 7/112. He has achieved the most success against England on home soil, racking up 36 wickets at an average of 24.63. He also has 20-plus wickets against the Aussies (23).

Vs India Rabada's performance against India

At home against India, the right-arm pacer has taken a total of 15 scalps in three Tests at 20.26. His 3/34 is the best effort at home against Team India. Overall against India, Rabada has racked up 24 wickets at 29.16. He is yet to take a fifer against India in Tests.

Tests Rabada's overall performance in Tests

In 47 Test matches, Rabada has claimed 213 scalps at 22.75. He has managed 10 five-wicket hauls. He has enjoyed the most success against England (52 wickets at 25.80). Rabada is the eighth-highest wicket-taker for SA in Tests. He is behind Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), M Ntini (390), Allan Dinald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291), and Vernon Philander (224).