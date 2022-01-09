Ash Barty secures season-opening Adelaide International trophy

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 09, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Barty won Adelaide Open (Photo Credit: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

World number one Ashleigh Barty on Sunday won the season-opening Adelaide International trophy by defeating Russian-Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina in straight sets. Barty won the tie 6-3, 6-2. This is Barty's second WTA title in South Australia. She won her first Adelaide International title in 2020. Adelaide International is a 500 WTA event. It is a tune-up event for the 2022 Australian Open.

Context Why does it matter?

This is Barty's third WTA title win in Australia.

With her emphatic victory over Rybakina, Barty had improved her win/loss record against top-20 players to 17-1 since 2021.

Barty's Adelaide victory has further consolidated her status as the firm favorite for the 2022 Australian Open.

If she wins AO, Barty will become the first Australian to win it since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Match How the match panned out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@AdelaideTennis)

Rybakina, counted as one of the heaviest hitters in women's tennis, did her best to challenge Barty. However, she was clearly outmatched as the Australian brushed her aside in 64 minutes. Barty served six aces and won all three break points to dismantle world number 7. Both of them made two double faults. Overall, she won 57 points as compared to 40 by Rybakina.

Information Barty's journey in the tournament

Barty was given a bye in the first round. She defeated American teenage Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 16. Thereafter, the 25-year-old defeated Sofia Kenin in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. She passed the Iga Swiatek challenge in the semis.

Doubles Barty targets doubles glory

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ashbarty)

Barty is set to play in the women's doubles final of the Adelaide International on Sunday. She will team up with her fellow Aussie international Storm Sanders in the event. The duo will face the Croatian-Slovenian pair of Darija Jurak Schreiber and Andreja Klepac in the final. Thereafter, Barty will travel to Sydney to play in a one-off WTA match in Sydney Tennis Classic.

Stats Ash Barty's career highlights

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ashbarty)

Ash Barty has won two Grand Slams in her career so far. She won her first Grand Slam in the form of Roland Garros in 2019. She is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She won five titles in 2021 - Yarra Valley Classic, Miami, Stuttgart, Wimbledon, and Cincinnati. Overall, she has won 14 WTA titles in her career and has finished runner up six times.