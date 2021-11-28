Davis Cup: Daniil Medvedev powers Russia to victory, beats Gomez

Daniil Medvedev beat Emilio Gomez at Davis Cup

World number two Daniil Medvedev helped the Russian Tennis Federation beat Ecuador at the Davis Cup Finals. The US Open champion downed Emilio Gomez 6-0, 6-2 after 58 minutes as Russia took a 2-0 lead. Interestingly, Gomez did not win a game until he was 3-0 down in the second set. Russia later completed a 3-0 win. Here are the key stats.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Medvedev has been unstoppable in the 2021 season so far. He finished as the runners-up of ATP Finals after losing to Alexander Zverev in the final. He had qualified for his second consecutive summit clash at the ATP Finals. Prior to that, Medvedev won the US Open after beating world number one Novak Djokovic. Medvedev is off to a stunning start at Davis Cup.

Equation

A look at the scenario (Group A)

The Russian Tennis Federation sealed a 3-0 win after Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev overcame Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the doubles rubber. Ecuador can not qualify for the quarter-finals now, having lost to Spain in its opening tie. Spain presently top Group A, having won all three matches so far. The Russian Tennis Federation follow Spain.

Medvedev

Medvedev is 59-13 in the ongoing season

Medvedev is 59-13 in the ongoing season. Prior to this tournament, Medvedev reached his second consecutive final at the Paris Masters. Earlier, he beat Djokovic to clinch his first major title (US Open). He became the first Russian man to win the tournament since Marat Safin (2000). Medvedev won three other titles in the season, including one ATP Masters 1000 (Canada).