Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 09:26 pm

Novak Djokovic to face Marton Fucsovics at Paris Masters

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic will return to action at the ATP Paris Masters. The world number one will take on Marton Fucsovics in his opening match. This will be his first outing since the final of US Open which he lost to world number two Daniil Medvedev. Meanwhile, Fucsovics is coming off a win against Fabio Fognini in the second round of Paris Masters.

Titles

Djokovic clinched three back-to-back Grand Slam titles in 2021

Djokovic finished as the runner-up of US Open after losing the final to Medvedev. The former was chasing the historic Calendar-Year Slam (winning all four Slams in a year). Djokovic clinched three back-to-back majors by winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles (20).

Fucsovics

Fucsovics is 24-21 in the season

Fucsovics has a win-loss record of 24-21 in the ongoing season. He recently lost to Cameron Norrie at the Vienna Open. The Hungarian reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon after defeating Jannik Sinner, Jiri Vesely, Diego Schwartzman, and Andrey Rublev. Fucsovics finished as the runner-up in Rotterdam, losing the final to Rublev. He overcame Borna Coric in the semi-finals.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Djokovic and Fucsovics have faced each other thrice, with the former winning all three matches. The Serbian first beat Fucsovics at the 2018 US Open (6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0). A year later, Djokovic claimed a three-set victory against the Hungarian at the Qatar Open. The duo also met in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon this year where Djokovic prevailed in three sets.

Information

First Hungarian to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals since 1948

Fucsovics reached his first major quarter-finals at Wimbledon this year, the first Hungarian to do so (Wimbledon) since Jozsef Asboth in 1948. He is also the first Hungarian man to qualify for a major quarter-final since Balazs Taroczy (1981 French Open).

Favorite

Front-runner to win Paris Masters

Djokovic, who owns the most Paris Masters titles (5), enters the tournament as favorite. He is vying for his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title. At the moment, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have the joint-most titles (36). Djokovic has won the most number of matches in the tournament (37). The Serbian Djokovic has featured in the most Masters 1000 finals (53).