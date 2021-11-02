T20 World Cup, South Africa thrash Bangladesh: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 06:31 pm

T20 World Cup: South Africa claim a dominant win over Bangladesh

South Africa thrashed Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 encounter of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The Proteas comfortably chased down 85 to claim their third consecutive victory. South Africa had lost their tournament opener to Australia by five wickets. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are all but out of the tournament after losing all four matches so far. Here are the records.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh started in a decent manner after South Africa elected to field. Mohammad Naim and Liton Das added 22 runs before the former departed. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi were all over the middle-order batters. As a result, Bangladesh were bundled out for 84. Although Taskin Ahmed troubled the South Africans initially, SA chased the target with ease.

Total

Bangladesh's fifth-lowest total in T20 World Cup history

Bangladesh registered their fifth-lowest total in the history of T20 World Cup. Their other lowest totals: 70 (vs New Zealand, 2016), 76 (vs New Zealand, 2021), 76 (vs New Zealand, 2021), 78 (vs New Zealand, 2010), and 83 (vs Sri Lanka, 2007). Bangladesh have become the first full-member side to be bowled out for under 100 thrice in a calendar year.

Information

Third-lowest T20I score by a team against South Africa

Bangladesh recorded the third-lowest T20I score by a team against South Africa. Other lowest scores against the Proteas in T20Is: 80 by Afghanistan at Bridgetown in 2010 and 81 by Scotland at The Oval in 2009.

Bowlers

Anrich Nortje was the standout bowler for South Africa

Kagiso Rabada ripped through the Bangladesh top-order. He snapped up three wickets for just 20 runs. Chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi continued his exploits, having taken a couple of wickets. Besides, Anrich Nortje was the pick of SA's bowlers. He took three wickets and conceded mere eight runs in 3.2 overs. Nortje averages 8.75 in the tournament and has an economy rate of 4.67.

SA

SA have won 10 of their last 11 T20Is

South Africa have now won 10 of their last 11 T20 Internationals, including three consecutive victories in the T20 World Cup. They only lost to Australia in the tournament opener in this period. Before losing to the Aussies, the Proteas last suffered a defeat to the West Indies in July 2021. SA won against Ireland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh.