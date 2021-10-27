T20 World Cup, Australia vs SL: Preview, stats, and more

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the 10th Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Aussies won their first encounter against South Africa by five wickets in Group 1. Sri Lanka too tasted success against fellow Asian rivals Bangladesh. Notably, SL progressed to the Super 12 after topping the Round 1 stage, maintaining a 100% record. Here's the preview.

The two teams have met on 16 occasions in T20Is. Australia and Sri Lanka have both won eight matches each. Notably, the Aussies have beaten Lanka in the last four T20I matches. The two teams have met thrice in the T20 World Cup. Australia beat SL in the 2007 and 2010 editions. Lanka won in the 2009 edition.

The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. It will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The wicket is well balanced and offers substance to both batters and bowlers. In the three Super 12 matches held in Dubai so far, teams chasing have registered wins. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

Australia managed to get past the line against South Africa but need a better show against the Lankans, who are in good form. David Warner has been struggling and Australia need him to come good. The onus will be on Aaron Finch to set the platform. With the ball, Australia can do damage. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will be leading the line.

Sri Lanka were terrific in the Round 1 group stage, topping their group with six points from three games. They have bowled well throughout so far. The win against Bangladesh will give Lanka more confidence. Wanindu Hasaranga is the man in form and his exploits will be massive. The Lankans will need to bat well against a good Australian side.

Warner has amassed 447 runs against Sri Lanka and can get to a milestone of 500. Finch (2,473) is 27 shy of becoming the fifth cricketer with 2,500 T20I runs. Adam Zampa (54 wickets) and Starc (53) can be pivotal figures with the ball. Hasaranga (42) needs three more to equal Thisara Perera's tally of 45 scalps for Sri Lanka.

Australia probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins Sri Lanka probable XI: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara