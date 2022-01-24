Sports

2nd T20I: England beat West Indies in final-ball thriller

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

England won the 2nd T20I against West Indies by the barest of margins. West Indies fell short by a solitary run while chasing 172 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Tail-ender Akeal Hosein smashed 2 fours and 3 sixes in the final over as WI needed 30 runs. England leveled the five-match series 1-1 after losing the series opener by nine wickets.

Match How did the match pan out?

England made a fruitful start after WI elected to field. Jason Roy and Tom Banton added 36 runs before the latter departed. Moeen Ali (31), Eoin Morgan (13), and Chris Jordan (27) got starts but failed to capitalize. Chasing 172, WI faced a batting collapse. They were reduced to 98/8 in 15.1 overs. Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein remained unbeaten as WI fell short.

Partnership Highest ninth-wicket partnership for WI in T20Is

West Indies required 74 runs off 29 balls with two wickets remaining. However, Shepherd and Hosein shared a 72-run stand for off just 29 balls. It is the highest ninth-wicket partnership for West Indies in T20 Internationals. Shepherd returned unbeaten on 44 off 28 balls (1 four and 5 sixes). His compatriot Hosein also fired 44* off 16 balls (3 fours and 4 sixes).

Milestone Chris Jordan races to 80 T20I wickets

England pacer Chris Jordan took a solitary wicket in the match. He was a tad expensive, having leaked 39 runs from three overs. Jordan became the first-ever bowler from England to complete 80 wickets in T20I cricket. Jordan now has as many scalps from 73 matches at an average of 27.10. The tally includes the best match haul of 4/6.

Win England finally produce a win

England have finally won an international after facing a string of defeats. Before the 2nd T20I, they were winless in last eight international games. They lost two T20Is in the T20 World Cup (to South Africa and New Zealand) in this period. Thereafter, England lost the Ashes 0-4, drawing one Test (at the SCG). England last won against Sri Lanka in the T20 WC.

Information Adil Rashid gets past George Dockrell on wickets tally

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid took two wickets in the match. He surpassed Ireland's George Dockrell (76) on the wickets tally. Rashid now owns 77 T20I wickets at an incredible average of 22.98. He is England's second-highest wicket-taker in the format.