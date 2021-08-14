1st Test, WI vs Pakistan: Day 2 report

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 11:04 am

Day 2: WI finished on 251/8 at stumps

The West Indies cricket team recovered after facing a top-order collapse on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite fell three runs short of what could have been a magnificent century, as Hasan Ali ran him out. All-rounder Jason Holder too contributed (58) as WI went past 250 before stumps. Here are the key takeaways.

Day 2

How did Day 2 pan out?

The hosts resumed from their overnight score of 2/2. Brathwaite and Roston Chase added some crucial runs before the latter departed. The WI were soon reduced to 100/5 even though Brathwaite firmly held one end. He shared a 96-run stand with Holder, who played a fine knock. Joshua Da Silva and Jomel Warrican remain unbeaten as the hosts finished on 251/8 at stumps.

Brathwaite

22nd half-century for Brathwaite

WI skipper Brathwaite reconstructed their innings after a mini-collapse. He negotiated the Pakistani seamers who made use of the conditions. Brathwaite eventually raced to his 22nd half-century in Test cricket. He was dismissed on 97 off 221 balls (12 fours) by Hasan Ali (run-out). The WI captain could have slammed his 10th ton in the format.

Holder

Holder impresses with a defiant 58

The number one all-rounder in Test cricket, Holder once again impressed with his exploits. He brought up his 11th Test fifty while building WI's innings along with Brathwaite. Holder smashed 58 off 108 balls with the help of 10 fours. Earlier, he emerged as the pick of WI bowlers as Pakistan were bowled out for 217. Holder scalped three wickets for 26 runs.

Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas has taken three wickets so far

Mohammad Abbas has been the standout bowler for Pakistan so far. He removed Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner in quick succession in the final few overs on Day 1. On Day 2, he got rid of Kemar Roach in the 87th over. Besides Abbas (3/42), Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets (2/59). Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf have taken a wicket each.