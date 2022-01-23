Sports

West Indies thrash England in 1st T20I: Records broken

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 23, 2022

WI beat England won by 9 wickets in the 1st T20I (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies thrashed England in the first T20I of the five-match series at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. They knocked over the visitors for just 103, with Jason Holder doing the damage. The all-rounder picked four wickets for seven runs in the match. West Indies easily chased the target in 17.1 overs. Brandon King remained unbeaten on 52. Here are the key records.

Match How did the match pan out?

England were reduced to 10/3 after the Caribbeans invited them to bat. Although top-order batter James Vince inspired some hope, he departed for a brisk 14. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali recorded a golden duck. Chris Jordan (28) and Adil Rashid (22) helped England claw their way to 103 in 19.4 overs. King (52*), Shai Hope (20), and Nicholas Pooran (27*) powered WI to win.

Figures Career-best T20I figures for Jason Holder

Pace spearhead Jason Holder ripped through the English batting line-up in the first innings. He dismissed four batters - Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood. The Caribbean seamer conceded just seven runs in 3.4 overs (economy rate of 1.90). His spell also included a maiden over. Holder has registered his best figures (4/7) in T20 Internationals.

Total England's third-lowest score in T20Is

England recorded their third-lowest score in T20 Internationals (103). Their lowest came against India in the 2012 World T20 (80 in Colombo). They have fallen under 100 on two other occasions (88 vs The Netherlands, March 2014 and 88 vs West Indies, September 2011). In the 1st T20I against WI, only two of the top seven English batters scored in double figures.

King King slammed his second T20I half-century

Brandon King and Shai Hope made the run-chase one-sided. The duo shared a 52-run stand before the latter departed on 20. King slammed his second half-century in T20I cricket. He remained unbeaten 52 off 49 deliveries (4 fours and 1 six). Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran accompanied King in the run-chase. He returned unbeaten 27 off 29 balls (2 fours).

Information England are winless in last eight international games

England are now winless in last eight international games. They lost two T20Is at the T20 World Cup (to South Africa and New Zealand) in this period. Thereafter, England lost the Ashes 0-4, drawing one Test (at the SCG).