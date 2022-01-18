ECB looking into players' drinking session post Ashes debacle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation after police were called to break up English and Australian players' drinking session in the morning following the conclusion of the Hobart Test. ECB is looking into the matter after a video of the same surfaced online. In the clip, Tasmania police officers could be heard asking players to wrap up the party.

Context Why does it matter?

It's a customary tradition between England and Australia players to have a get together after the conclusion of the Ashes series.

However, their latest gathering following England's 0-4 thrashing proved to be too much for a local residing nearby Crown Plaza hotel as police were called to break it up.

To make the matters worse, ECB has now launched an investigation into the same.

Twitter Post Twitter video:

JUST IN 🚨 Police officers have crashed an Ashes afterparty with Australian cricketers Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and English cricketers Joe Root and James Anderson asked to leave a venue



The incident What is in the video?

In the clip, Joe Root, James Anderson, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head, and Alex Carey could be seen sitting quietly at a table filled with beer bottles. "You're too loud, you've been asked to pack up," a police officer in the background could be heard saying. Thereafter, England assistant coach Graham Thorpe could be heard identifying the group and saying, "Video this for the lawyers."

Statement Tasmania Police on the incident

"Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area," read a police statement by Tasmania police as quoted by Cricbuzz. "The guests were spoken to by police, just after 6:00 AM, and left the area when asked. No further action will be taken by police," it added.

Words What ECB has to say about the incident?

Confirming that the matter will be investigated, the ECB said, "During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart." "The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene," it added.

Series Australia won 2021-22 Ashes 4-0

Australia won the 2021-22 Ashes series 4-0. Australia humbled England by nine wickets in the first game at Gabba. They hammered the visitors by 275 runs in pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia won the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs. England drew the Sydney Test. Australia won the fifth and final Test at Hobart by 146 runs.