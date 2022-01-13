Decoding the numbers which define Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 13, 2022, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Rahane recorded his best Test average in 2019 (Photo Credit: Twitter/@icc)

Ajinkya Rahane has been suffering from a prolonged lack of form in Test cricket. In the Johannesburg Test against South Africa, Rahane managed a golden duck for the first time in his career. He bounced back in the second innings and scored a fifty. However, in Cape Town, Rahane faltered once again, scoring nine and one respectively. Here we decode the crunch numbers.

Context Why does it matter?

Rahane has been India's batting mainstay for over a decade now.

However, he has battled poor form over the last couple of years.

Rahane became popular as India's overseas specialist after scoring three centuries in Wellington, Lord's, and Melbourne in 2014.

And, interestingly, even during his rapid decline of form, he has maintained a better average in overseas conditions compared to home soil.

Information A look at Rahane's Test career

Rahane has played 82 Test matches, scoring 4,931 runs at an average of 38.52. He has hit 12 hundreds and 25 fifties, besides recording ten ducks. He scored his career-best score of 188 in October 2016 against New Zealand in Indore.

Stats A breakdown of Rahane's numbers from 2013 to 2016

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ajinkyarahane88)

From 2013 to 2016. Rahane amassed 2,272 runs at 47.33. He amassed eight tons and nine fifties. He scored 1,588 runs in 21 away Tests at 51.22 (100s 5, 50s 8). At home, he managed 684 runs at 40.23. He scored 217 runs in 2013, followed by 809 runs in 2014. He registered 593 runs in 2015 and 653 in 2016.

2017-20 From 2017 onward, Rahane's average dipped

From 2017 to 2020, Rahane scored 2,112 runs at 39.84. He scored four hundreds and 13 fifties. He scored 809 runs in 16 home Tests at 38.52. Away from home, he managed 1,303 runs in 19 games at 40.71. He scored 554 runs in 2017, followed by 644 runs in 2018. He registered 642 runs in 2019 and 272 in 2020.

2021-2022 Rahane hit a new low post his MCG heroics

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Following his fighting century at the MCG and helping India win the series Down Under, Rahane failed to deliver the goods consistently. He recorded an average of 20.82 in 2021 by scoring 479 runs in 13 games. He managed just two fifties with the best score of 67. In 2022, Rahane has found no luck. He averages 17.00, having played two Tests (68 runs).

Comparison Comparison of Rahane's home and away form since MCG ton

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rahane scored 112 and 27* in the memorable MCG Test. Since then, he has played 15 games and scored 547 runs at below per average of 20.25. He has struck three fifties and has recorded 11 single-digit scores. At home, he has played five games and scored 151 runs at 18.87. He has scored 396 runs in 10 away Tests at 20.84.