Virat Kohli set to complete 4,000 away Test runs

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 04:03 pm

Virat Kohli has scored 3,978 runs from 52 away Tests at a remarkable average of 43.23

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is set to lead Team India in the three-match Test series in South Africa, starting December 26. He can become the first-ever Indian captain to win a Test series in the Rainbow Nation. Kohli can attain several other feats on the impending tour. He eyes the 4,000-run mark in Test cricket away from home. Here are the key stats.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

In a Test career that has spanned over a decade, Kohli has broken quite a few records. In fact, he is the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket. He is one of the few active batters with an average of over 50 in the format. Kohli is now set to complete 4,000 Test runs away from home.

Feat Kohli requires 22 runs to achieve this feat

Kohli is 22 away from completing 4,000 Test runs away from home. At present, he has 3,978 runs from 52 away Tests at a remarkable average of 43.23. The tally also includes a double-century (200 vs West Indies, 2016). Kohli will become the sixth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly with over 4,000 away Test runs.

Information Kohli has 14 Test tons away from home

As of now, Kohli has 14 Test tons away from home. He can surpass several legends, Graeme Smith (15), Younis Khan (16), Brian Lara (17), and Gavaskar (18) on this list. Tendulkar (29) and Dravid (21) are the top two players.

Captain Captain Kohli can enter an elite club

As a captain, Kohli has racked up 2,739 runs from 34 Tests away from home at an average of 47.22. He can become the first Indian captain with over 3,000 Test runs in foreign conditions. As of now, Graeme Smith (4,854), Clive Lloyd (3,526), Stephen Fleming (3,314), and Allan Border (3,175) are the only players to have reached this landmark.

Do you know? Kohli eyes the 6,000-run mark as captain

Overall as captain, Kohli is eyeing the 6,000-run mark in Test cricket. He owns 5,703 Test runs while leading Team India. Only Smith (8,659), Border (6,623), and Ponting (6,542) have over 6,000 Test runs as captain.