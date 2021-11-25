ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Decoding the points table

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 06:45 pm

Sri Lanka have gone top of the ICC World Test Championship standings after earning a superb 187-run win over West Indies in the first Test that concluded today. Lanka have toppled India in terms of percentage points (100%). This was Lanka's first outing in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. Meanwhile, India are currently involved in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Teams

How are the teams placed in the WTC 2021-23 cycle?

SL have played one Test, collecting 12 points and a win percentage of 100. India, who are involved in their second series, have a win percentage of 54.17. They have collected 26 points so far. Pakistan, who are set to face Bangladesh from Friday onwards, have 12 points and a win percentage of 50. WI and England follow suit with 33.33 and 29.17 respectively.

Team India

Where does Team India stand?

India, who ended as the runners-up in the inaugural Test Championship, started the new cycle with the series against England in August-September away from home. India led the five-match series 2-1 (one draw) before the fifth Test was postponed due to coronavirus. The two wins gave India 24 points with further four for a draw. However, they had two points deducted for slow over-rate.

Rules

Decoding the key factors of the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Each match of a series will carry the same number of points, unlike the previous edition (120 points). Notably, the teams will get 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. In a two-match series, 24 points are available. A three-match series will have 36 points, four will have 48, whereas, a five-Test series will have 60.

Scenario

What will the scenario be for Sri Lanka and India?

If Sri Lanka win the second Test against WI and seal the series, they will have a win percentage of 100, besides getting to 24 points. If India win the two-Test series against New Zealand, they will get to 50 points. However, since percentage points hold the key, India will stay second as they cannot get to 100%.

Do you know?

Penalty overs: What is the rule?

Players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time. Also, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short.

Twitter Post

WTC23 points table