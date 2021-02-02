In a huge development, Australia have pulled out of their scheduled South African tour due to COVID-19 outburst. Cricket Australia, on Tuesday, announced they have "no choice", but to postpone the Test series. Reportedly, they informed their South African counterparts about the same. Australia were due to tour South Africa in March for a three-match Test series. Here is more.

Quote CA informed about the development on Twitter

"Today we informed Cricket South Africa that we believe we have no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic," Cricket Australia wrote on Twitter.

Reason Why did Australia pull out of the tour?

It is understood that Australia have opted out of the tour due to "public health situation in South Africa, which includes a second wave and a new variant of the virus". An official statement from CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley read, "It has become clear that travelling from Australia to SA at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk."

Twitter Post Here is the full official statement

— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 2, 2021

Information South Africa recently hosted Sri Lanka for two Tests

It is interesting to note that Sri Lanka recently played a two-Test series in South Africa, where they lost 0-2. Furthermore, the Pakistan women's team is currently in the nation, featuring in a full-fledged limited-overs series.

WTC A loss for Australia with respect to ICC WTC

Australia's three-match Test series in South Africa was a part of the ICC World Test Championship. This would have been the final Test assignment for Australia, who presently hold the third spot on the points table. With the postponement, their hopes of qualifying for the final have nearly ended. New Zealand, who are second on the standings will finish ahead of them.

Scenario New Zealand officially qualify for the ICC WTC final