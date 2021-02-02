-
Australia's SA tour postponed: Decoding the ICC WTC qualification scenarioLast updated on Feb 02, 2021, 05:38 pm
Australia have pulled out of the South African tour comprising three Tests, which was scheduled in March, due to the COVID-19 outburst.
Notably, the series that was a part of the ICC World Test Championship will be rescheduled at a later date this year.
The postponement has impacted the qualification scenario to a great extent.
We take a look at the same.
NZ
New Zealand become the first team to qualify for final
As a result, New Zealand have officially become the first team to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, which is set to take place at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June.
Both India and England, which are set to compete in the four-Test series, remain in contention to be the second finalists.
Meanwhile, Australia too are still in the race.
Information
Team India presently leads the ICC WTC standings
Team India continues to lead the ICC WTC points table with maximum points percentage (71.7), following a historic series win Down Under. They are followed by New Zealand (70.0), Australia (69.2) and England (68.7).