Sydney Sixers sign Shadab Khan for remainder of BBL 2021-22

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 24, 2021, 03:00 pm

Two-time Big Bash League (BBL) champions Sydney Sixers have signed Shadab Khan for the remainder of the season. Shadab's signing will bolster the Sixers' spin attack in the tournament. They are currently placed at the second spot in the BBL standings. But their bowling attack, especially in the spin department, have been depleted in recent weeks with a slew of injuries.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Ben Manenti has suffered a neck injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. They have also lost left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe to a calf strain. Sixers' England international Tom Curran is sidelined with a back injury. With Shadab's signing, they have added a dynamic bowler in their ranks as they chase a hat-trick of BBL titles.

Statement Shadab on joining BBL

An ecstatic Shadab said one gets to learn a lot in the tough conditions in Australia. "I have always enjoyed playing in Australia and the BBL, these are different and tough conditions so you get to learn a lot. Really excited to be part of the Sydney Sixers," he tweeted. "Hopefully I can contribute to my team's success," Shadab concluded his post.

Statement Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd on signing Shadab

Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd is excited with their latest signing and is looking forward to working with Shadab. "We welcome Shadab's skills in all three facets of the game and can't wait to see him get an opportunity in coming matches," Shipperd said. Sixers have also added two other youngsters in form of Lloyd Pope and Todd Murphy for the season.

Number Game Shadab's performance in T20s

Shadab has played 175 T20 games, claiming 197 wickets at an average of 22.87. Shadab has bowled at an economy rate of 7.18. He has represented Pakistan in 64 T20Is and picked 73 wickets. He averages 21.79 in T20Is and has an economy rate of 7.11. Shadab's best bowling performance in T20I came in 2017 against West Indies when he picked 4/14.

Stats Shadab's performance in 2021 for Pakistan

Shadab donned Pakistan's jersey 23 times in 2021 and bagged 23 wickets at an average of 27.39. He played 18 T20Is and picked 20 wickets at an average of 19.60. He was Pakistan's standout performer with the ball during the 2021 T20 World Cup. He picked nine wickets in the tournament in six games to finish the colossal event as joint-fourth leading wicket-taker.

Tourney How has the BBL 2021-22 season panned out?

So far, 38 games have been played in BBL. Perth Scorchers are leading the chart with 17 points from five games followed by Sixers (14 points). Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat are placed at the third and fourth spot with nine and eight points respectively. Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, and Melbourne Renegades are placed in the second half of the table.