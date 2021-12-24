Sports Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 03:11 pm

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has retired from all forms of cricket. The legendary off-spinner announced the same on Twitter on Friday. Harbhajan retires as India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup with Team India. Harbhajan was an integral part of the Mumbai Indians set-up from 2008 till 2017.

Twitter Post Harbhajan Singh bids adieu

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Stats Harbhajan's numbers in international cricket

Harbhajan made his international debut in the third Test against Australia (1998) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Over two decades later, he is India's fourth-highest wicket-taker (417) in Test cricket after Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434), and R Ashwin (427). Overall, Harbhajan scalped 711 wickets from 367 internationals at an average of 32.54. He also owns 28 five-fors and five 10-wicket hauls.

Hat-trick First Indian to take a Test hat-trick

In 2001, Harbhajan became the first Indian to clinch a hat-trick in Test cricket. He rattled the Australian batting line-up on the opening day of the historic Eden Gardens Test. The likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, and Shane Warne were the victims of Harbhajan. He finished with bowling figures of 196/13 as India sealed a famous Test victory despite getting a follow-on.

IPL Fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL

To date, Harbhajan is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He has accounted for 150 scalps from 163 matches (best match haul of 5/18). The 41-year-old is the leading wicket-taker among off-spinners in the tournament. Besides playing for Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan also represented CSK and KKR. He owns the third-most wickets for MI (127). For Chennai Super Kings, he scalped 23 wickets at 25.30.

Information Will Harbhajan work with an IPL franchise?

Earlier this month, The Indian Express reported that Harbhajan could be seen as a member of the support staff at one of the high-profile Indian Premier League franchises. To be able to take up this role, Harbhajan had to retire from all formats.