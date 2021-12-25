Sports Rishabh Pant set to break this record of MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant set to break this record of MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant has recorded 97 dismissals as a wicket-keeper

South Africa and India will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is set to break a monumental record of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former is three away from completing 100 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in Test cricket. He is set to become the quickest wicket-keeper to reach this landmark.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Over the years, Pant has become the mainstay wicket-keeper in the Indian squad across formats. Besides playing several match-winning knocks, he has been impressive with his fascinating glove-work in tricky conditions of late. Pant is set to replace his senior Wriddhiman Saha, who slammed a pivotal half-century for India in the second Test against New Zealand at Wankhede.

Dismissals Pant has registered 97 dismissals

Pant, who has represented India in 25 Tests, owns 97 dismissals. He has registered 89 catches and eight stumpings. The 24-year-old is set to become the sixth Indian wicket-keeper with over 100 dismissals. MS Dhoni (294), Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104) have achieved this feat for Team India.

Information Pant set to overtake Dhoni

At the moment, Dhoni is the quickest Indian wicket-keeper to have registered 100 dismissals in Test cricket. He reached the landmark in 36 Tests. Pant, who will play his 26th match in Centurion is set to break Dhoni's record.

Keeping Pant has worked on his glove-work

Pant looked bleak behind the wickets initially. He lacked the required craft, especially in foreign conditions, where the ball moves more. However, he has honed his glove-work with time. Pant now holds the record for registering 300 runs and 15 wicket-keeping dismissals in a Test series. He shares the record for most dismissals in a Test (11) with AB de Villiers and Jack Russell.

Records Other notable records of Pant

In 2018, Pant slammed his maiden Test century (114), at The Oval. With this, he became the second-youngest Indian wicket-keeper (20 years, 342 days) to score a Test hundred. He was also the first Indian keeper to hammer a ton in England. A few months later, Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to slam a Test ton in Australia (159*, SCG).