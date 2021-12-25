Sports USA vs Ireland: 1st ODI canceled with COVID-19 scare

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 01:04 pm

The first of three-ODI series between the USA and Ireland has been canceled

The first ODI between the USA and Ireland has been called off with a positive COVID-19 case in the umpiring team. As per a report in Cricbuzz, a net bowler from the USA camp has also tested positive. The series opener was scheduled to be held on December 26 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill. Here are further details.

No official was available for the first ODI. Although three out of the four officials tested COVID-19 negative, they were in close contact with the positive case. Therefore, all four officials were ruled out of the first ODI.

According to Cricbuzz, a decision on the rest of the series will be taken on December 26 after another round of testing. At present, the players remain in isolation. "Cricket Ireland will continue to work closely with USA Cricket, alongside the ICC, to ensure the remainder of the series can continue, if safe to do so," a USA Cricket release said on Saturday.

It is understood that another set of match officials could be called from the Caribbean. As of now, the second and third ODIs are scheduled for December 28 and 30 resepectively. The matches will go ahead as planned, as per the release from USA Cricket. Earlier, the two sides engaged in the two-match T20I series, which was drawn 1-1.

History USA claim their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation

Earlier this month, the US defeated Ireland to claim their first-ever T20I win over a Test-playing nation. They won the first T20I by 26 runs, defending 188. The USA hosted a Test-playing nation for the first time. Before this series, they had only hosted PNG and Namibia. Overall, the US claimed their ninth T20I win. However, they lost the second T20I by nine runs.