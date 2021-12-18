Sports Pat Cummins likely to play Boxing Day Test: Details here

Published on Dec 18, 2021, 09:50 pm

Pat Cummins was ruled out of the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins is set to play the Boxing Day Test against England, starting December 26. Cummins, who took over as Australia's Test captain from Tim Paine, was ruled out of the second Test. He was deemed a close contact of a COVID-19 positive case. Cricket Australia informed that South Australian Health has allowed Cummins to return home and train.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Cummins was ruled out of the ongoing 2nd Test after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive case in Adelaide. He was at an Adelaide restaurant with his brother ahead of the Test. Although Cummins returned a negative PCR test, he was required to isolate. However, he has returned to his home in Sydney and is available for the Melbourne Test.

Statement Cummins is allowed to train

"Cummins, who has tested negative, can mix with family but only in small groups while being urged to avoid any highly populated location, particularly indoors. But being able to train and do fitness work is a bonus for the fast bowler who would have been contained to a hotel room for seven days had he remained in Adelaide," stated a report in cricket.com.au.

Approval SA Health authorities allowed Cummins to return home

South Australia health authorities had allowed Cummins to return home after placing him in a seven-day quarantine. "Pat Cummins has been granted approval by SA Health to return home to NSW. Under the plan approved by SA Health, he will self-drive from isolation and then, with the appropriate PPE and hygiene controls, take a single charter flight," Cricket Australia had said on Friday.

Captaincy Will Cummins return as captain?

Cummins recently took over as Australia's Test captain from Tim Paine, who is on an indefinite break. The latter had left captaincy after his sexting scandal came to light. Under Cummins, Australia thrashed England in Brisbane. Steven Smith replaced Cummins as captain for the Adelaide Test. The former is leading Australia for the first time since the ball-tampering fiasco in Cape Town (2018).

Do you know? Cummins attained these feats at the Gabba

At the Gabba, Cummins became the first Australian captain to take a five-wicket haul in the Ashes since Richie Benaud in 1962 (6/115 in Brisbane). Cummins is also the first captain to take a five-for in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982.